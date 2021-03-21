IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals await update on Jofra Archer injury from ECB

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Jofra Archer.

With Jofra Archer announced injured by England, his Indian Premier League franchise, Rajasthan Royals, are waiting to hear from the English cricket board (ECB) if the all-rounder will join them late or won't be available at all.

An RR official told ANI that a decision will be taken on Archer after getting details of his recurring elbow injury.

"We are waiting for official communication from ECB," the RR official said.

Archer is currently touring India with the England team, who just conceded T20 series to the host 2-3 in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

England captain Eoin Morgan has revealed that Jofra Archer is likely to pull out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India and the ensuing IPL as the star pacer's elbow injury has worsened.

The 25-year-old has aggravated his troublesome right elbow and Morgan said he's not sure of his participation in the ODI series, starting in Pune from March 23.

"Not quite sure yet (about his availability for the ODIs). We're going to wait until tonight and tomorrow to see how Jofra has pulled up. He clearly had a progressive injury that has become worse and does need attention," Morgan said after the fifth and final T20I here on Saturday.