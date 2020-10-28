IPL 2020 | Rohit Sharma 'training regularly', making effort to 'regain full match fitness': Report

Image Source : TWITTER/MIPALTAN Rohit Sharma faced an injury during MI's game against KXIP on October 18 and his fitness has remained in focus ever since the BCCI announced the squads for tour to Australia.

There have been speculations over Rohit Sharma's fitness ever since the BCCI omitted his name in the squads for the upcoming tour of Australia. The BCCI, in their press release, said that it will continue to monitor the progress of the Indian opener as he continues to recover from his injury.

The subject of his fitness gained attention after MI posted a video of him hitting the nets merely hours after the squad was announced.

Now, according to a report from ANI, Rohit is making positive efforts to "regain full match fitness." However, it is unlikely that he will take part in MI's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight.

"He has been training regularly. The day after the KXIP game was a rest day so there was anyway no training. But whenever the MI unit has trained, he has been there and while he slowly started with working on his leg, he has been hitting the nets now," a source told ANI.

"In fact, before the last game, he also took throwdowns at the ground. He is clearly making an honest effort to regain full match fitness."

Rohit last played for Mumbai Indians on October 18 against Kings XI Punjab. The match was decided in twin Super Overs and the MI captain had injured his hamstring during the game.

MI are sitting at the top of the table and will secure a berth in the playoffs with a win over RCB tonight. Kieron Pollard is expected to continue to lead the side in Rohit's absence.

India's tour of Australia begins on November 27 when the two sides face each other in first of the three-match ODI series at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

