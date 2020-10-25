IPL 2020 | Quinton de Kock shares update over Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury ahead of RR game

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith

Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma, missed his consecutive game in the on-going IPL 2020 when his side locked horns with Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. With the tournament being in its business end, all franchises have pulled up their socks in the race to book playoffs berth.

However, Rohit's absence in two back-to-back games has raised concern about his availability for the upcoming fixtures. MI opener Quinton de Kock shared an update over the skipper's hamstring injury. The South African opening said that he is unsure about Rohit's return to the playing XI. The 'Hitman' is currently recovering after sustaining a hamstring strain on his left leg.

"He's doing really well, seen him getting back into the swing of things, don't ask me when he's going to be ready because I have no clue about. Looks like he's doing really well and having a speedy recovery," de Kock said ahead of the match against RR.

A Rohit-less MI elected to bat first after winning the toss after stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

During the toss, the interim skipper Pollard said, "We’re going to bat. Just one change - Pattinson in for Coulter-Nile. Pitch is fairly good. Done pretty well batting first. Couple of venues dew has played a major factor. Here, not so much. Whatever you do you have to do it properly."

