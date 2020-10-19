Watch: Mayank Agarwal's boundary line heroics which led to KXIP's incredible Super Over win over MI

Image Source : SCREENSHOT Mayank Agarwal made a superhuman save to deny Mumbai Indians a last-ball six in the second Super Over, which proved key to the side's victory.

In one of the most thrilling contests in the history of the Indian Premier League, the Kings XI Punjab held their nerves to beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in two Super Overs on Sunday.

In a blockbuster finish to the game, the first Super Over ended in a tie after Mohammed Shami made an incredible effort to defend five runs. In the next Super Over, the MI scored 11 runs and Punjab chased the target with two balls to spare.

However, it could've been trickier for KXIP had Mayank Agarwal not made a 'superhuman' save at the boundary line on the last ball of the second Super Over.

Kieron Pollard had smashed Chris Jordan's final ball hard at deep midwicket and at one point, it looked a straight six. However, Mayank made a brilliant diving jump and caught the ball -- and also threw it away before he could land outside the boundary line.

Watch:

Earlier, 40 overs couldn't separate the two sides as both the teams scored 176/6 in their 20-over quota. In the first Super Over, Jasprit Bumrah held KXIP batsmen KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda as the side could score 5/2.

In return, Mohammed Shami bowled pin-point yorkers on all the six deliveries before Quinton de Kock was run out on the final ball with two runs needed.

Mayank also scored the winning runs for the side in the 12-run chase in the Super Over, as KXIP registered their third victory of the season. With the win, the Punjab franchise has climbed to sixth position in the points table.

