Ishan Kishan sends Netizens in Rishabh Pant's deja vu moment, scores fifty with special bat

Ishan Kishan has made his way to the Indian Test Playing XI after staying in the wings for quite some time. He made his Test debut in the first match against West Indies in a two-game series in the Caribbean. The left-handed batter made just 1 run in his first Test outing in Dominica but redeemed himself with a swashbuckling fifty in the second Test, sending the fans into a deja vu moment.

Kishan scored his maiden Test fifty in the second innings of the final contest between India and West Indies. He entered T20 mode when promoted to bat at Virat Kohli's place on Day 4 of the match. The 25-year-old scored and got to a fifty in style with a six on his 33rd ball. Kishan scored two sixes with one hand, which reminded people of Rishabh Pant's jaw-dropping one-handed sixes.

Many users connected Kishan's single-handed sixes with Pant's style of play on social media platform Twitter. Moreover, Kishan got to the fifty with a special bat which had an imprint "RP17". This translates to Rishabh Pant 17. The numeric '17' is Pant's jersey number. Fans went emotional with the act and took to Twitter to share their feelings. Here are some of Tweet reactions.

Kishan promoted after openers make a record-breaking start

Kishan was promoted up the order at No.4 from his previous seventh position. The openers made a record-breaking start in the third innings. The duo of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal registered the fastest fifty partnership for India in Test cricket. They got India to half a ton in just 5.3 overs and then helped India make the World record for the fastest team to get to the first hundred in the format. India made 181 in the first innings and set a target of 365 for the Windies.

Fastest to first 100 runs by teams in Test history:

1. India - 76 Balls vs WI

2. Srilanka - 80 Balls vs BAN

3. England - 81 Balls vs SA

4. Bangladesh - 82 Balls vs WI

5. England - 82 Balls vs PA

