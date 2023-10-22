India vs New Zealand Live: When and where to watch IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 match free on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : AP India will take on New Zealand in their fifth match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

The day has come for the Indian cricket team to face its toughest test in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against its nemesis, New Zealand. India have been spectacular so far in the tournament with bowlers restricting the opposition to par or below-par scores with the batters led by skipper Rohit Sharma tracking targets down rather comfortably and quickly apart from the Australia game where the top-order lost its bearings. But the Kiwis, who also have won all four of their games so far, have had an upper hand over India in ICC tournaments and will test them once again with both bat and ball.

New Zealand will be without their regular skipper Kane Williamson for a couple of more games at least but they are not missing him really with Tom Latham compensating equally or even more as captain and Will Young has already hit a couple of fifties and each of Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Latham himself, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips having had a big knock at least. And the bowlers have been sensational. Should India be scared? There's no need to be scare because Team India is also in form and an equally strong side if not more, so a cracker is on cards in the hills.

When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live for free on TV and OTT in India?

The India-New Zealand will be the fourth match at Dharamsala's picturesque HPCA Stadium and the second day-night in the ongoing tournament. The match will start at 2 PM IST with the toss taking place half an hour before. The match will be live broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels including Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The match can be watched for free on TV on DD Sports free-to-air channel.

The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and will be absolutely free for mobile users.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham

