AUS vs IND: Series turning into 'arm-wrestle', both teams have played tough cricket: Justin Langer

The Test series between India and Australia is poised for an exciting finish, after the scoreline is level at 1-1 after the first two matches. India faced a humiliating defeat in the first match, where they were bowled out on 36 in the second innings and faced an 8-wicket loss, but made a brilliant comeback in the second game.

Despite losing captain Virat Kohli and premier fast bowler Mohammed Shami, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side produced a dominating performance at the Boxing Day Test to secure an 8-wicket win for India.

The action now turns to Sydney where the third Test will begin on January 7. Australia coach Justin Langer drew comparison with the tight competition in the series to the 2005 Ashes series, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest Test series in modern-day cricket.

"2005 Ashes was great cricket series, the ongoing series is also turning into an arm-wrestle, the first two Tests have been tough cricket, it's 1-1 and that probably shows how close the series has been so far. We are very determined to get out of the blocks on Thursday, it has really felt like that we have been sitting around for a long time, there has been a big gap between the second and third Test," Langer said during a virtual press conference.

"We are just looking forward to playing some cricket again and it has been entertaining cricket for everyone to see, let's hope it continues in the next two Test matches," said Langer.

The Australian head coach also backed Steve Smith, who has been going through a lean patch. In the two Tests, he has registered scores of 1, 1*, 0 and 8.

"Steve Smith always gets the volume up in practice, we were hampered a bit in Melbourne in our training but the MCG groundstaff did some great work, Steve is always hitting a lot of balls, even for the greatest of players, there is nothing more that can help than some time in the middle. We know how great problem-solver Steve Smith is, we know David Warner will be the same, so the only way to do that is to concentrate and fight hard," Langer said.

Langer also had words of praise for India for there fightback after the defeat in the first Test. He lauded India's "discipline," and particularly lauded Ravichandran Ashwin, who has taken 10 wickets in the two matches so far.

"One of the great strengths for India over the last two series has been their discipline, if you see the first two Tests, they have been reasonably low-scoring games, I loved the last two Tests because there was a contest between bat and ball and that is what Test cricket is all about, there is a factor of wickets, there has been seam movement, India has taken straighter lines to a couple of our batsmen and have set the field accordingly," said Langer.

"Let's not discount, Ravi Ashwin has taken around 380 wickets, he has played a lot of cricket. The great bowlers are the ones who are hard to score against, Ashwin and Bumrah are right up there at the moment, credit to India, very well planned."