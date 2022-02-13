IPL 2022 Auction: India U19 captain Yash Dhull sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI (TWITTER) Yash Dhull will play for his local team Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

India U19 captain Yash Dhull was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh during IPL 2022 auction Day 2 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The 19-year-old batter, who had a base price of Rs 20 lakh, didn't meet the expectations of high bids as he led India to their fifth title in the Under-19 World Cup campaign. His side defeated England U19 during the final in West Indies.

The local boy was bought in by the outfit with little discomfort as Punjab Kings opted out following initial bids.

Besides the captaincy, Dhull is a solid batsman at the number 4 position. In the junior WC, Dhull aggregated 229 across four innings at a phenomenal average of 76.33. He smashed one century and one fifty at a strike rate of 85.44. Dhull finished 11th in the list of most runs scored by a batsman in this tournament. Had Dhull not been inflicted with Covid amid the tournament, he would have finished in the top-three run-getters in the Under-19 World Cup.

The young lad from Delhi had earlier opined that he is unbothered by which team picks him up in the cash-rich league.

In a recent interview, the quality batter said: “I am not thinking about the IPL auction now. IPL is a big platform and has helped Indian cricketers to take their game to an all-new level. I am ready to play for any team, whoever will pick me.”