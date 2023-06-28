Code of Conduct Breaches likely took few IPL Players' spots in India's Test & ODI squad for Windies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket Team fans

India's one-month break after the World Test Championship is set to come to an end as Rohit Sharma's men will take the flight to the Caribbean for an all-format Tour against West Indies. After the end of the second World Test Championship, India's march towards the third commences with a two-match Test series. The Indian team for Tests and ODIs was recently announced and a few selection calls raised the eyebrows.

In the latest development, it is being reported that a few players were not picked in the Windies Test and ODI squad due to Code of Conduct Breaches. Cricbuzz has reported that the code of conduct 'may well have played' a part in adding a new factor to the selection or non-selection debate in India's Team. It also stated that four players from north IPL franchises were reported to BCCI. These players also play for the West and North Zone outside the IPL.

Notably, the owner of a North franchise was forced to report multiple violations IPL code of a couple of players to the BCCI. These players were said to be found to breach the code of conduct four times during the IPL 2023. "When I became aware of the situation, I was deeply upset and immediately reported the matter to the BCCI. The Integrity Officer also took the breach very seriously and fulfilled his obligations," the owner of the team said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

However, the report does not name any IPL team or any player who might have not been included in the West Indies games due to these conduct breaches.

Recently India named its squad for Tests and ODIs for the Windies Tour. The T20 squad is yet to come out and the Cricbuzz report states that some of these players are either part of India's T20 squad or are in the mix for selection. The multi-format series begins with a Test match on July 12. The second Test is set to be played from July 20 onwards, whereas the ODIs begin from July 27. The T20 series is a five-game contest that will be played in the Caribbean and also in the USA in August 2023.

