India can set 'benchmark for other teams' if they field two separate int'l sides at same time: Inzamam

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid is likely to take charge of the Indian team during the tour of Sri Lanka in July. Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the side, will be overseeing the Indian Test team in the England tour during this time.

This also means that India will be fielding two separate teams at the same time. While the Test team will remain in the UK to prepare for the five-match series against England, the limited-overs side will take on Sri Lanka in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq welcomed the idea of Dravid coaching the Indian team, recalling the India great's experience with coaching the youth and A teams in the past.

"I had mentioned Rahul Dravid earlier as well… how he started producing players from the Under-19 group, who have gone on to play for the Indian team on a regular basis. And even now I'm hearing that the team which is going to Sri Lanka, Rahul Dravid could be its coach, he could look after it. I think that's an amazing, interesting idea," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel 'The Match Winner'.

Inzamam also said that India's decision to field two different international teams at the same time could set a "benchmark for the rest of the teams."

"India are bringing a change in world cricket and I believe whichever nation strengthens its base, improves its First-Class structure, that country would be able to do what India are doing now – fielding two different international teams almost at the same time. If India are able to successfully pull it off, it will set a benchmark for the rest of the teams," said Inzamam.