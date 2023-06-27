India ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Rohit Sharma and his men to start their campaign against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will face Pakistan on October 15

ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: The much-awaited schedule of the upcoming ODI World Cup in India was finally announced on Tuesday (June 27). The schedule announcement was delayed a lot this time around and has been announced with exactly 100 days to go for the mega event. England and New Zealand are set to face each other in the opening game of the tournament on October 5 while India will start their campaign against five-time champions Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

Interestingly, for the first time in several editions, the host team will not be playing the opening game of the tournament. After opening their campaign against Australia on October 8, Team India will take on Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns on October 15 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Overall, India will play their league stage matches at nine different venues. Apart from Chennai, Delhi and Ahmedabad, India will play their matches at Pune, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Moreover, India will get around a week's break after playing five matches of the competition ahead of their game against defending champions England in Lucknow on October 29.

India's last three matches will be against two qualifier teams and South Africa with their league stage games ending on November 11. The two semi-finals are scheduled to be played November 15 and 16 in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively with the final set in Ahmedabad on November 19.

India complete schedule for World Cup 2023:

Day Date Match Venue Sunday October 8 India vs Australia Chennai Wednesday October 11 India vs Afghanistan Delhi Sunday October 15 India vs Pakistan Ahmedabad Thursday October 19 India vs Bangladesh Pune Sunday October 22 India vs New Zealand Dharamsala Sunday October 29 India vs England Lucknow Thursday November 2 India vs Qualifier Mumbai Sunday November 5 India vs South Africa Kolkata Saturday November 11 India vs Qualifier Bengaluru

