  5. India hand Test debut cap to Devdutt Padikkal, England bat first in Test series finale

India hand Test debut cap to Devdutt Padikkal, England bat first in Test series finale

India are at the top of the points table with five wins and two losses. They have aggregated 62 points and have a PCT (Points Percentage System) of 64.58. England, on the other hand, are eighth with just 21 points.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2024 9:30 IST
Devdutt Padikkal during a practice session.
Image Source : PTI Devdutt Padikkal during a practice session.

India have handed the Test debut cap to Devdutt Padikkal for the fifth and final Test of the ongoing five-match series against England. Padikkal received his Test cap from veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the toss at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday (March 7).

Interstingly, Padikkal has been included in the playing XI due to an injury to Rajat Patidar. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to 'X' to inform that Patidar took a blow on his left ankle during a practice session on March 6 (Wednesday) and pulled up sore on Thursday morning.

India's playing XI: 

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

England's playing XI:

 Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson

More to follow......

