IND vs WI: Virat Kohli chases three major milestones in ODI series

After missing out on a chance on a Test series whitewash against West Indies, the Indian cricket team will turn their focus to three-match ODI series starting on July 27. Once again, eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who played his 500th international match and recorded his 76th international hundred during the Test series and is in line to achieve another major milestone during the ODI series.

The former Indian captain has been in sensational form across formats this year with four international hundreds and two centuries in the recent Indian Premier League. Kohli also surpassed Jacques Kallis to become the fifth leading run-scorer in international cricket and also left Virender Sehwag behind to become India's fifth leading run-scorer in Tests.

Now the 34-year-old batter can achieve three major milestones in the 50-over format on the West Indies tour. He can match Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI hundreds, 49, if he registers three centuries in three innings in the upcoming series. With 46 ODI tons, Kohli can also become the first-ever cricketer to record 50 hundreds in ODIs this year.

3. Virat Kohli needs only 375 runs to become the fourth-leading runscorer in international cricket

Virat surpassed Jacques Kallis to become the fifth leading runscorer in international cricket when he smashed his 76th hundred in the second Test against West Indies. He now has a golden opportunity to overtake Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene in the most international runs chart but needs 375 runs to achieve this milestone.

Name International Runs Sachin Tendulkar 34356 Kumar Sangakkara 28016 Ricky Ponting 27483 Mahela Jayawardene 25957 Virat Kohli 25582

2. Virat Kohli is only 223 runs away from scoring 11000 ODI runs while playing at the no.3 position

Virat Kohli needs only 223 runs to complete 11000 ODI runs while batting at the no.3 position. The former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is the only cricketer to score more than 11000 ODI runs from the no.3 position so far. Kohli is also set to become the fastest cricketer ever to score 11000 runs at this specific position in ODIs.

Name ODI Runs at no.3 Ricky Ponting 12662 Virat Kohli 10777* Kumar Sangakkara 9747 Jacques Kallis 7774 Kane Williamson 5802*

1. Virat Kohli needs only 102 runs to complete 13000 runs in ODIs

Virat is set to become the only fifth cricketer in the world to complete 13000 ODI runs. He needs only 102 runs to reach this major milestone and enter the elite list. Kohli will also set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest cricketer to score 13000 ODI runs.

Name ODI Runs Sachin Tendulkar 18426 Kumar Sangakkara 14234 Ricky Ponting 13704 Sanath Jayasuriya 13430 Virat Kohli 12898*

