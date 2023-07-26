Wednesday, July 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs WI: Virat Kohli chases three major milestones in ODI series

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli chases three major milestones in ODI series

Virat Kohli is set to become the only fifth cricketer to record 13000 runs in ODI history and needs only 102 runs to achieve this milestone.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2023 17:55 IST
Virat Kohli during 3rd ODI against Australia in March 2023
Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli during 3rd ODI against Australia in March 2023

After missing out on a chance on a Test series whitewash against West Indies, the Indian cricket team will turn their focus to three-match ODI series starting on July 27. Once again, eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who played his 500th international match and recorded his 76th international hundred during the Test series and is in line to achieve another major milestone during the ODI series.

The former Indian captain has been in sensational form across formats this year with four international hundreds and two centuries in the recent Indian Premier League. Kohli also surpassed Jacques Kallis to become the fifth leading run-scorer in international cricket and also left Virender Sehwag behind to become India's fifth leading run-scorer in Tests.

Now the 34-year-old batter can achieve three major milestones in the 50-over format on the West Indies tour. He can match Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI hundreds, 49, if he registers three centuries in three innings in the upcoming series. With 46 ODI tons, Kohli can also become the first-ever cricketer to record 50 hundreds in ODIs this year.

3. Virat Kohli needs only 375 runs to become the fourth-leading runscorer in international cricket

Virat surpassed Jacques Kallis to become the fifth leading runscorer in international cricket when he smashed his 76th hundred in the second Test against West Indies. He now has a golden opportunity to overtake Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene in the most international runs chart but needs 375 runs to achieve this milestone.

Name International Runs
Sachin Tendulkar 34356
Kumar Sangakkara 28016
Ricky Ponting 27483
Mahela Jayawardene 25957
Virat Kohli 25582

2. Virat Kohli is only 223 runs away from scoring 11000 ODI runs while playing at the no.3 position 

Virat Kohli needs only 223 runs to complete 11000 ODI runs while batting at the no.3 position. The former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is the only cricketer to score more than 11000 ODI runs from the no.3 position so far. Kohli is also set to become the fastest cricketer ever to score 11000 runs at this specific position in ODIs.

Related Stories
WATCH | Middlesex captain Toby Roland Jones gets out after hitting a six in County Championship

WATCH | Middlesex captain Toby Roland Jones gets out after hitting a six in County Championship

SL vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as concussion substitute on Day 3

SL vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as concussion substitute on Day 3

Ashes 2023: England announce their playing XI for The Oval Test, Ollie Robinson remains out

Ashes 2023: England announce their playing XI for The Oval Test, Ollie Robinson remains out

Name ODI Runs at no.3
Ricky Ponting 12662
Virat Kohli 10777*
Kumar Sangakkara 9747
Jacques Kallis 7774
Kane Williamson 5802*

1. Virat Kohli needs only 102 runs to complete 13000 runs in ODIs

Virat is set to become the only fifth cricketer in the world to complete 13000 ODI runs. He needs only 102 runs to reach this major milestone and enter the elite list. Kohli will also set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest cricketer to score 13000 ODI runs.

Name ODI Runs
Sachin Tendulkar 18426
Kumar Sangakkara 14234
Ricky Ponting 13704
Sanath Jayasuriya 13430
Virat Kohli 12898*

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News