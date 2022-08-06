IND vs WI, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies on TV, online

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@WINDIESCRICKET) Alzarri Joseph celebrates after dismissing Hardik Pandya

Amidst all the logistical and clearance-related issues which were certain to plague the last two T20Is scheduled to be played in the states, both India and West Indies have reached Florida and have started their training sessions. India currently leads the five-match T20I series by a margin of 2-1. The men in blue have an opportunity in their hands and they will try to clinch the series as they lock horns against the Caribbean side later today.

In the lead-up to the T20I World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia later this year, the Rohit Sharma-led side has completely altered its style of playing the shortest format of the game. For many years now India has been the victim of heavy criticism surrounding their style of playing T20I cricket. But after the England series, the men in blue have persisted with their style of playing T20Is. At times their plans have backfired, but for the time being it seems that this is how they are going to play in the T20I World Cup.

With India leading the series 2-1, two times T20I World Champions West Indies will look to put their plans back on track and level the series before both the teams head to the final T20I scheduled to be played on Sunday.

When will the 4th T20I of India vs West Indies be played?

The fourth match will be played on the 6th of August, Saturday.

What is the venue for the 4th T20I of India vs West Indies?

The match will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

At what time will the 4th T20I of India vs West Indies match start in India?

The match will begin at 8.00 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 4th T20I of India vs West Indies in India?

The match will be broadcasted on DD Sports in India.

Which app has the streaming rights for the 4th T20I to be played between India and West Indies?

The match will be live streamed on the FanCode app in India.

What are the full squads?

Team West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Team India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

