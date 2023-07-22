IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2: West Indies show character after Virat Kohli special at Port of Spain

Follow us on Image Source : AP, PTI Kirk McKenzie and Virat Kohli

IND vs WI Day 2: It would have been an easy guess to think that India will stamp their dominance in the second Test after bagging the first one easily against West Indies. Rohit Sharma's men did that again to some good extent but this time there was a voice coming from the Caribbean. After a special Virat Kohli show in his record 500th International outing, the Men in Blue were forced to wait and watch some resistance shown by the Windies in the ongoing Test at Port of Spain.

After bowling India out for the first time in the series, Windies replied well to end the second day at 86/1 but still very much behind the visitors with a 352-run trail. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite led the charge from the front with a patient and unbeaten 37-run outing from 128 balls whereas debutant Kirk McKenzie remained unscathed at 14 from 25. The hosts batted the complete third session well and lost only one wicket in the form of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who fell to Ravindra Jadeja for 33. They added 86 runs to cut India's lead of 438.

Not much in it for bowlers

The pitch did not do much on Day 2 of the Test match. There was no swing and a little bit of turn to trouble the batters. The wicket is slow and it might make India's job heavy on Day 3 considering West Indies have 9 wickets in hand.

Virat Kohli's special highlights India's Day

It was a breathtaking day for Indian stalwart Virat Kohli, who registered his 29th Test ton and broke the long wait for an overseas hundred in the format. It was his 500th International game and Kohli became the first to hit a fifty and a hundred in this milestone match. His 121-run outing also sees him become the leading ton-maker after playing 500 games. This was Kohli's 76th International hundred and he leads the tally of players with most tons after 500 games.

Latest Cricket News