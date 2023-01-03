IND vs SL 1st T20I: Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi make T20I debut, India cross 100-player mark in format

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
     
IND vs SL 1st T20I: India face Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I of the three-match series in Mumbai. A young Indian side has included a couple of debutants.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2023 18:38 IST
Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi make T20I debuts
Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi make T20I debuts

IND vs SL 1st T20I: India's batter Shubman Gill and bowler Shivam Mavi are all set to make their T20I debut against Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Tuesday. The Indian Cricket team will take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Meanwhile, India also cross the 100-player mark in T20Is as 99 players had earlier represented the Men in Blue in the shortest format.

Shivam Mavi becomes 100th Indian T20I player

Fast bowler and handy batter Shivam Mavi has become the 100th player to play for India in T20Is. The youngster received the cap from captain Hardik Pandya.

More to follow...

