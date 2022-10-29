IND vs SA, T20 World Cup: Pitch Report to records - Here's everything about Perth Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SA - Pitch Report

India and South Africa are all set to take on each other on October 30 at the Perth Stadium.

India come into this match on the back of a terrific victory vs the Netherlands. South Africa, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh by 104 runs. Both teams will be high on confidence and the match promises to be an absolute cracker.

Before all the action begins, here is everything you should know about the venue of tomorrow's clash.

Pitch Report - IND vs SA

The Pitch at Perth has been supportive of the seamers in this World Cup. Sam Curran stirred up a 5-wicket haul vs Afghanistan at this very venue.

The pitch wore a tinge of green on the eve of the match and is expected to aid seamers in the first 6 overs of both innings. It won't be easy to play shots, but the batters will try and target the straight short boundaries. The average score at Perth this World Cup has been just 130.

Will Toss Matter?

As the pitch is expected to offer seam movement, the captain who wins the toss might want to bowl first and bowl the opposition out for inside 140.

Anything above 140 or 150 will be tough to chase on the pitch.

What is at Stake?

India is currently standing on top of the table with 4 points. South Africa is placed second with 3 points. Whoever wins the clash, will take the number one slot, at least for the time being.

STATS - T20

Basic Stats

Total matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won bowling first: 3

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 142

Average 2nd Inns scores: 141

Score Stats

The Highest total recorded: 208/6 by ENG vs AUS

The lowest total recorded: 112/10 by AFG vs ENG

The highest score chased: 158/3 by AUS vs SL

The lowest score defended: 130/8 by ZIM vs PAK

