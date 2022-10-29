T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler confident of making semis, says not worried about anything

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ben Stokes (Left) & Jos Buttler (Right) | File Photo

Despite being part of two rain-affected games, Jos Buttler is hopeful of making it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022 and said that until something is out of control, they are not worrying about anything.

The match between England and Australia was washed out and they suffered a DLS defeat at the hands of Ireland.

"Listen, until something's completely out of our control, we won't worry about that. We know we've got two games left to play. We want to win those two games, give ourselves the best chance to get through to the next round," Buttler said after their match against Australia was abandoned due to persistent showers at the MCG here on Friday.

Group 1 is completely open with New Zealand, England, Ireland and Australia all at 3 points each.

"Yeah, we'd do well to live up to that one, wouldn't it? For us, we knew, having lost the game against Ireland with three -- the way the format is anyway, every game is pretty much a must-win. Look, we know we need to turn up and play our best cricket, give ourselves the best chance to win the games and give ourselves the best chance to go through to the next round," Buttler said.

Talking about the weather, Buttler said that he doesn't have any frustrations and that all these elements are a massive part of the game.

"I don't have any frustrations. We all want to play full games of crickets. We all do. Naturally, we play a sport that's in the open air, and the elements are a huge part of our game. They affect the surfaces we play on. They affect conditions. They're an intriguing bit of what makes the sport really unique. Now unfortunately we've had two games affected by the weather," he said.



Buttler further backed the umpires' decision to call off the match, saying the conditions weren't "fit to play".

"They (umpires) had some big concerns, and I think rightly so. The outfield is very wet. There are some areas inside the 30-yard circle which were not fit to play. So as much as we all want to play cricket and stuff, it has to be safe, and it certainly wasn't that. Player safety is really important, and it wasn't fit to play. Whether it's our bowlers or Australia's bowlers, I think that the right call unfortunately was made," said Buttler.

"Yeah, it's a shame tonight, especially for everybody involved. Australia against England at the MCG in a must-win World Cup match is as big as it gets in your career, and they're the games you want to be involved in," Buttler said.

"No matter whatever the result was going to be, it's something you want to experience as a cricket team. You don't know how often those kinds of opportunities will come around. So I think there's an element of sadness that you don't get to, win, lose, or draw, play the match."

England will next be in action with New Zealand in a must-win encounter on November 1, Tuesday. After that, they will face Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The home team, on the other hand, will face Ireland on Monday and Afghanistan on Friday.

(Quotes: PTI)

