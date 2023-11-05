World Cup 2023: IND vs SA head-to-head records in ODIs, World Cups as table-toppers clash in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and South Africa players.

World Cup 2023: Table-toppers India and South Africa are up against each other in a high-profile clash at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The two giants are on song in the ongoing World Cup 2023 and outclassed the oppositions for fun. The Men in Blue are the only unbeaten team in the tournament, while the Proteas suffered a hiccup against the Netherlands ahead of this clash.

The Indians would want to continue the good work they are doing despite being short of Hardik Pandya. The Rohit Sharma brigade has been unstoppable with seven wins in seven games in the tournament. The Proteas are only a foot behind with 6 wins in as many games. Both the teams have qualified for the semis with Temba Bavuma's side being the second one after Pakistan's win over New Zealand on Saturday. However, as the two clash against each other, here are the head-to-head records in ODIs and T20Is.

IND vs SA head-to-head in ODIs

India and South Africa have faced each other in ODIs 90 times and the Proteas have an upper hand over the Indians. South Africa have won 50 matches, while the Men in Blue have been victorious 37 times. 3 matches have been no result.

Total ODIs: 90

India won: 37

South Africa won: 50

No result: 3

IND vs SA head to head in ODI World Cup

The two have been up against each other in the ODI World Cup five times. South Africa have a slender lead over the 2011 champions here too with a 3-2 scoreline in their favour. The last time the Proteas defeated India in the tournament was in 2011. The Indians have won in the 2015 and 2019 editions.

Total ODIs: 5

India won: 2

South Africa won: 3

India's squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa's squad:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams

