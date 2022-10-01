IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Pitch report to records - Everything to know about Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Barsapara Cricket Stadium | File Photo

Highlights India and South Africa are all set to fight it out in the 2nd T20I on Sunday.

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is generally on the slower side.

The bowlers who bowl tight lines and take the pace off their deliveries enjoy success.

India and South Africa are all set to fight it out in the 2nd T20I on Sunday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. India won the first T20I by 8 wickets and South Africa would want to stage a comeback to level the series.

Before all the action starts, here's everything you should know about the pitch and the venue.

Pitch Report - IND vs SA, 2nd T20I

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is generally on the slower side. The ball doesn't come onto the bat as well as the batters would like it to and that makes stroke-play a little difficult.

The bowlers who bowl tight lines and take the pace off their deliveries enjoy success here and the spinners will come into play as the pitch might offer turn and grip for them.

Also Read: IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: From Kohli to Miller, here's list of players in focus

Don't expect the match to be a run-fest and expect scores on the lower end of 150.

Will Toss Matter?

A total of 5 matches have been played at this venue and teams batting first and chasing have won an equal amount of matches. The pitch is generally slow and remains the same throughout the game.

The toss won't dictate the result of the match, but the skipper who wins the toss might want to bowl to have a target in mind.

Last Match at The Stadium

The venue last hosted an International game in 2020. The game was set to be played between India and Sri Lanka but was abandoned due to rain.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 127

Average 2nd Inns scores: 118

Score Stats

Highest total: 160/4 by ENGW vs INDW

Lowest total: 118/10 by IND vs AUS

Highest score chased: 122/2 by AUS vs IND

Lowest score defended: 119/6 by ENGW vs INDW

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav

South Africa Squad:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich KlaasenIndia Squad:

Latest Cricket News