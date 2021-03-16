IND vs ENG | KL Rahul registers consecutive ducks for first time in international career

Image Source : GETTY Mark Wood of England celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul of India with (L-R) Eoin Morgan and Jason Roy during the 3rd T20 International between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 16

Three matches into the five-game contest and it has already been a series to forget for KL Rahul who on Tuesday incurred his second duck in three matches, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rahul scored 1 in the opener before dragging a widish delivery from Mark Wood onto the stumps. In the second game, he was beautifully set up by Sam Curran in the first over before he was dismissing edging the final ball of the over. A day later, Wood demolished the stumps as Rahul departed for a second consecutive duck.

For the first time in his 119-match international career, Rahul registered back-to-back ducks. This was also his fourth in his T20I career, three of which happened in a space of four matches over the last four months, which places him second among Indians after Rohit Sharma's tally of six T20I ducks while he surpassed Virat Kohli's three ducks.

Rahul was called India's first-choice opener heading into the series alongside Rohit Sharma. But following his performance in the first three games, India might reconsider their decision leaving IPL 2021 for Rahul to redeem his position back in the slot.

India lost the toss and were put to bat first. India are aiming to nudge ahead in the series after an impressive comeback win against England in the second game. England had won the opener by eight wickets.