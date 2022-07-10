IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England 3rd T20I on TV, online 

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England 3rd T20I on TV, onlineHere are all the details of 3rd T20I of IND vs ENG T20I series:
- When is the 3rd T20I match of ENG vs IND?
The 3rd T20I between India and England is on 10th July, Sunday.
- At what time will the 3rd T20I match of ENG vs IND start in India?
The match will start at 7:00 PM in India.
- Where will be the 3rd T20I match of ENG vs IND telecasted on TV in India?
The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.
- Where will be the 3rd T20I match of ENG vs IND streamed online?
Sony Liv App and sonyliv.com website.
- What is the venue of the 3rd T20I match of ENG vs IND?
The match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
- What are the squads of both teams?
Team India:
Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.
Team England:
Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson.