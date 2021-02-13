IND vs ENG 2nd Test | Rohit Sharma silences critics with 7th Test hundred, first against England

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Rohit Sharma

India opener Rohit Sharma reached the three-figure mark on Saturday as he scored his seventh Test hundred in the second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Rohit, who had not managed to notch up a hefty score in the last few innings, reached his ton after lunch to stabilize India's innings on Day 1.

This is also the senior opener's first Test hundred against England as he scored 14 fours and 2 sixes during his knock. Rohit's last three-figure score was back in October 2019 against South Africa where he had scored a double ton in Ranchi.

Rohit's knock was laced with some lovely drives including pull shots on consecutive deliveries off Ben Stokes in the 12th over. After Gill's departure on a duck, Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara added 85 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed on 21 by Jack Leach. India skipper Virat Kohli, in the very next over, was bowled by Moeen Ali, reducing India to 86/3.

After two quick blows, Rohit stuck in the middle with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane to ensure that India don't lose any more wickets before lunch. Since his return to the Test set-up after being sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Rohit had made 26, 52, 44, 7, 6, and 12 for a total of 147 at an average of 24.50.

Rohit also received flak from former players including Sunil Gavaskar for throwing away his wicket. The senior opener, however, was backed by Rahane ahead of the second Test. Rahane said that 3-4 bad innings won't make Rohit a bad player.

"Rohit is an important member of our team. A big score doesn't mean you have to make 100 or 150. In Australia, he batted well, made important contributions. See if someone has one off-day, plays 3-4 bad innings, it doesn't mean that he is a bad player. You have to back your player," Rahane told the media on Thursday.

Earlier, India decided to make three changes to their Playing XI as they decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and bring in Mohammed Siraj. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was handed Test debut and Kuldeep Yadav also was included in the starting squad.

For England, Ali came into the side in place of Dom Bess, Stuart Broad replaced James Anderson while an injured Jofra Archer made way for Olly Stone.