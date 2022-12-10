IND vs BAN: Ishan Kishan shatters Chris Gayle's World record, becomes 7th player to smash double ton in ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kishan hits 200

IND vs BAN: India's opening batsman on Saturday scripted history in ODI cricket as he smashed a double ton against Bangladesh. The Southpaw has become the 7th International batter to smash 200 in ODI cricket. With his 210-run knock, Kishan has shattered Chris Gayle's world record. Kishan now has the fastest double-hundred record in his name as he has snatched the feat away from the West Indies legend. He scored 200 in 126 balls.

Kishan, who came into the Indian team in place of an injured Rohit Sharma has become the fourth Indian and first wicketkeeper batter to hit a double ton. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag had reached the milestone. Before Kishan, Fakhar Zaman, Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill are the names of foreign cricketers, who have reached the 200-run mark. Notably, Gayle earlier held the record of the fastest 200 in 138 balls, which has been surpassed by the young Indian.

