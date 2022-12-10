IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: 'He grabbed opportunity with both hands'- KL Rahul praises Kishan for his knock vs BAN

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, AP Rahul praises Ishan Kishan

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: The Indian cricket team on Saturday defeated the Bangladesh wave for the first time in this ODI series as they hammered the home team by 227 runs. The Men in Blue set up a huge target of 410 runs on the back of monstrous knocks from Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli. In the second innings, the Indian bowlers closed the deal and bowled the home side out for 182. After the match, India's stand-in captain KL Rahul opened up Ishan Kishan's performance and India's final outing in Chattogram.

"This performance was expected from our team. Virat and Kishan set it up in the first innings. The scores don't suggest the way Kishan started. He grabbed the opportunity with both hands and batted brilliantly. Virat also used his experience and guided Kishan," Rahul said after the match.

India started well with the ball and kept the scoreboard pressure on Bangladesh. Speaking on the bowling Rahul said, "You know that the batters will come hard and you will get wickets when they do so. There was not much help from the surface. We took some brave chances. I am very happy with our performance."

Rahul also stated that the team is still learning and will now focus on the Test series. "We are learning as a team and still trying to get better. Unfortunately, the results didn't go our way in the first two games. We would want to take the confidence into the Test series," Rahul concluded.

India will now play in a two-match Test series against the same side. The first one will start on 14th December and India would need to dominate the Bangladesh side in that series if they have to stand a chance to reach the WTC 2023 final.

India's Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh's Playing XI:

Anamul Haque, Litton Das (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

