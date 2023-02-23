IND vs AUS Tests: ICC gives its verdict on Nagpur and Delhi pitches | READ

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian spinners have been relentless against the visiting team in the first two Tests.

ICC match referee gave "average" ratings to the pitches in Nagpur and Delhi, where India thrashed Australia in three-day matches, PTI reported. India retainined the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the Australian media went into a frenzy over the nature of the two pitches. India, however, managed to score 400 runs in one innings.

Similarly, the up-and-down nature of the Delhi pitch on the third day made it difficult for the Australian batters to adjust, resulting in the loss of nine wickets for just 52 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were the stars of both games. With an "Average" rating for the two venues, no demerit points have been awarded.

The Six Distinct Ratings

Very Good

Good

Average

Below Average

Poor

Unfit

Only ratings below average, poor or unfit attract demerit points. The Nagpur venue had once before been suspended when an India-South Africa match ended in just two days. Overall, the ratings given by match referee Andy Pycroft should come as a sigh of relief for the venues. No adverse reports were recorded and India’s emphatic victory over Australia on the two pitches serves as a testament to the quality of the pitches.

Recently, batting coach Di Venuto said that Australia's batting plans were working well until a dramatic collapse saw them lose eight wickets for 28 runs. It all started when with Steve Smith's dismissal to the sweep shot, as Australia were all out for 113 in 31.1 overs, giving India just 115 runs to win the Test. "Plans certainly weren't wrong. Our plans are good, but if people go away from their plans they're going to get in trouble, as we saw," said on Tuesday.

