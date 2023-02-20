Monday, February 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AUS: Australian skipper Pat Cummins returns to Australia owing to serious family illness

IND vs AUS: Australian skipper Pat Cummins returns to Australia owing to serious family illness

Pat Cummins is expected to be back in India for the 3rd and 4th Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad respectively.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: February 20, 2023 9:48 IST
Pat Cummins
Image Source : AP Pat Cummins

Australian skipper Pat Cummins is headed back to Sydney owing to serious medical issues in his family. The skipper isn't expected to miss any Tests. Cummins-led side recently fell to two straight defeats against the home side as Rohit Sharma's men retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The next Test, 3rd of the series, is scheduled to be played after a considerable gap and will start on March 1 at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. 

Speaking to the media post the 2nd game, Cummins said, “I thought they (India) bowled really well. It’s not easy out there, but perhaps some guys went away from their methods. Each batter has its own way to go about it. I don't think there's any one size fits all rule. Unfortunately, quite a few of us got out with kind of cross-batted shots which might not be our preferred method."

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News