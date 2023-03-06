IND vs AUS: Expressive Carey to back his strength of sweep shots, says I am not happy with defence

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Alex Carey opens on his approach for the 4th test vs India

IND vs AUS: Australia's wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey is looking to back his strengths despite struggling a few times while playing his favourite sweep shot in the series against India. Middle-order batter Carey has looked to take on the opposition attack but has made only 56 runs across five innings in the first three test matches. He has fallen to sweep or reverse sweep on three out of five occasions but still wants to go that way.

During an interaction with reporters in Indore, Carey has shed light on how he will approach the final test in Ahmedabad. The Southpaw stated that he got confidence from the first game, where he scored 36 runs filled with expressive strokes in the first innings, but is not happy with getting out on defence. "I had some confidence out of the first game and then getting out defending, am I happy with that? Not really," Carey told reporters.

Image Source : GETTYAlex Carey in action

"I think probably just sticking to my method now and understanding if you chase it too much then you might get yourself into trouble. So yeah, back my strength and try to score with the sweeps and manipulate a little bit more that way. In India, if you change your method too much, it goes pretty quickly. I’ll continue to be positive over here," he added.

The wicket-keeper also stated that all the players have got their own methods and he looks to another opportunity in Ahmedabad. "We all know that our players play differently, Travis (Head) will play an aggressive nature and Peter (Handscomb) will grind out runs, and he's played beautifully.

And Steve (Smith) does it his way. We’ve all got different methods and, internally, we live with that. So looking forward to another opportunity in Ahmedabad and get down and maybe get the broom out again,” he said.

