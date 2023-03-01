IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni in elite list as India face Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli in action

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India and Australia are facing each other in the third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Indore. The Men in Blue opted to bat first at the Holkar Cricket Stadium but nothing went the hosts' way as the Aussie spinners starred on Day 1. The Indian batting was outclassed on a turning surface. Meanwhile, India's former captain Virat Kohli has achieved a notable milestone in his International career.

Kohli, who scored 25000 International runs in the second Test in Delhi, has now joined another elite list of star Indian cricketers. The former Indian captain has become the third Indian cricketer to play 200 International matches at his home. Kohli is playing his 492nd International match across formats and this is his 200th at home.

Indian players with most International matches at home:

Sachin Tendulkar- 258

MS Dhoni- 202

Virat Kohli- 200*

There is a turn in these wickets, have no doubts about it. The ball has outclassed the Indian batters and Australia shall also find life difficult. But some dismissals have not been on unplayable balls, rather the batters have picked the lengths wrong and tried going a bit aggressive. India lost 5 wickets inside 50 runs itself and Kohli and Bharat put up a fight. Going into lunch on Day 1, India were at 84/7 with Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin at the crease. They lost all of their batters and Kohli was the top scorer until lunch with 22 runs on the board.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia's Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

