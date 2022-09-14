IND vs AUS, 1st T20: Australia cautious ahead of T20 World Cup, rests big guns for India tour

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia forced to make three major changes ahead of their India tour

Highlights The first T20I between India and Australia will be played on September 20, 2022

Australia will play 8 T20I games in the lead up to their World Cup campaign

Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott have been added to the squad.

IND vs AUS, 1st T20: Aaron Finch-led Australian team is all set to tour India for a three-match T20 series which begins on September 20, 2022. All this while, Australia had been playing ODI cricket and has fared quite well at it. The defending champions are now starting with their T20I format spree and they have to play 8 games before they head into the global event. Australia is the defending champion and they will need to ensure that they have all their plans in place and are in a good headspace before the marquee event starts.

The Kangaroos have been forced to make three changes before they land in the subcontinent and begin their Indian tour. Keeping the title defense in mind, the Australian selectors as of now are taking a very conservative approach to the utilization of their resources. David Warner had already been rested for the India tour owing to workload-related issues. Cricket Australia as a precautionary measure has now rested three of its big guns which include the likes of Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and Mitch Starc.

Mitch Starc is currently nursing a knee injury whereas Marcus Stoinis is suffering from a side sprain. Allrounder Mitchell Marsh did not play against Zimbabwe and New Zealand as he is suffering from an ankle injury.

Mitchell Starc celebrates with his team

Australia as of now have roped in Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams, and Sean Abbott and they will take the flight to India to lock horns against the men in blue. As per reports, Marsh and Stoinis picked up injuries during Australia's north Queensland ODI series against Zimbabwe and Cairns but speedster Starc was excluded at the last minute after a scan of his knee in Sydney. After their India tour, Australia will 5 games in their lead-up to the World Cup, two against West Indies and three against England. The injury to Marcus Stoinis almost solidifies the fact that Tim David will be handed over his debut Australian cap on his tour to India.

