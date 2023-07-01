World Cup Qualifier: West Indies set most embarrassing record in ODI WC history, gets KNOCKED out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER West Indies cricket

World Cup Qualifier: West Indies on Saturday set the most embarrassing record in ODI World Cup history as they went down to Scotland in the Super six match of the World Cup Qualifier. Shai Hope's team lost their first match in the Super Six stage to Richie Berrington's side by 7 wickets. With this loss, they are out of the World Cup 2023.

The Windies will not travel to India for the tournament and only if Pakistan opt out of the World Cup, there can be a slight chance for the two-time champions. They are the first former winners to not play the main draw of the World Cup as they set the most embarrassing record in ODI World Cup history.

First time Windies will not play the World Cup

Two-time champions West Indies will not be taking part in an ODI World Cup for the first time in their history. The Windies have won the 1975 and 1979 World Cup and participated in the tournament in all editions since 1975.

Shai Hope's side lost the encounter against Scotland by 7 wickets in an attempt to defend a paltry total of 181. The Windies have zero points in Super Six and with 2 more matches in hand, they can at maximum get to 4 points, which is less than the top two teams. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have 6 points each and the top two teams from the Super Six stage will qualify for the main World Cup draw in India.

After being asked to bat first by Scotland, the Windies' batters faltered as they lost their wickets. Hope's team was 30/4 and then 60/5 before Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd helped them cross 150.

In reply, the Windies got a wicket off the first ball but the duo of Matthew Cross and Brandon McMullen stitched a 125-run stand to bring them at the door of win. Even though they lost McMullen and then George Munsey, Scotland eased home inside 44 overs to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Latest Cricket News