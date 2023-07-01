ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch SCO vs WI on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nicholas Pooran smashed 104* off 65 against Netherlands in the previous game

West Indies will have a tough task to keep their hopes for a spot in ICC World Cup 2023 alive when they take on Scotland in their first Super Six Qualifier fixture at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 1. The two-time ODI World Cup champions are facing an embarrassing exit from the qualifiers after losing their last two group-stage fixtures.

Shai Hope-led side failed to defend 374 runs against Netherlands in their last game as they lost a super-over thriller in a big blow to their hopes for the World Cup spot. They now need to win all three Super Six games and also rely on Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka's results to earn a ticket to India. On the other hand, Scotland are at no.3 place in the Super Six table after beating Ireland, Oman, and UAE in group-stage fixtures.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 in India:

When is Scotland vs West Indies ODI match?

Scotland vs West Indies match will be played on Saturday, July 1

At what time does SCO vs WI match begin?

Scotland vs West Indies ODI match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Bulawayo) and 12:30 PM IST

Where is the SCO vs WI ODI match being played?

Scotland vs West Indies ODI match will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Where can you watch SCO vs WI ODI match on TV in India?

Scotland vs West Indies ODI match can be watched on Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where can you watch SCO vs WI ODI match online in India?

One can watch Scotland vs West Indies ODI match online on the Disney+ HotStar and FanCode.

SCO vs WI Squads:

Scotland Squad: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah

