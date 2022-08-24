ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill climbs 45 places, Virat Kohli retains spot in top 5

Follow us on Image Source : SHUBMAN GILL/TWITTER Shubman Gill in action

Star India opener Shubhman Gill has climbed up whopping 45 places with a career-best rating of 570 in the ICC ODI rankings declared on Wednesday

The 22-year-old Gill is placed at the 38th position after his outstanding performance in the recently three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. He scored 82 (72), 33 (34) and smashed his maiden century across formats (130 off 97 balls) in the last game in Harare.

On the other hand, former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was rest in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, managed to retain his position in the top five. He is placed in the fifth position with a rating of 744.

He is followed by Rohit Sharma in the sixth spot whose place too remained static.

Another Indian player in the top 15 is Shikhar Dhawan who lost one spot and is at spot number 12. He scored 154 runs in three matches against South Africa which included two half-centuries.

While Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continued to maintain his lead as the top-ranked ODI batter in the world, South African Rassie van der Dussen is placed at the second spot.

Another player in focus is Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza who added yet another ODI century to his resume in the third ODI match of the series against India. He jumped 27 positions to rank 25th with 627 rating points.

Following are the top 5 players according to ICC ODI Batting Rankings:

1. Pakistan's Babar Azam - 890 rating points

2. South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen - 789 rating points

3. South Africa's Quinton de Kock - 784 rating points

4. Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq - 779 rating points

5. India's Virat Kohli - 744 rating points

When it comes to bowling, New Zealand's Trent Boult remains on top and the all-rounder's list is topped by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.

