ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 schedule to be announced on August 17

The schedule of the ICC men's T20 World Cup will be announced on August 17. The tournament is slated to be held between 17 October and 14 November in Oman and UAE.

Former cricketer Isa Guha along with Daren Sammy and Dinesh Karthik - all of whom have won the elusive trophy- will make a preview of impending World Cup on a digital show on T20worldcup.com and the ICC Cricket app from 9am Dubai time (+4 GMT) on Tuesday.

“I have enjoyed watching and commentating on T20 cricket from around the world, and I’m really excited to be part of a show around the schedule announcement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," said Isa Guha. "It will also be a good opportunity to catch up with my friends and colleagues on the circuit – Daren Sammy and Dinesh Karthik, as we look ahead to the tournament and discuss all the match-ups.”

"The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a pinnacle event in the T20 format," said Daren Sammy. "We’ve had the pleasure of lifting the trophy twice and I’m sure the West Indies will be one of the favourites to win once again. I know fans back home and in the rest of the world are waiting with enthusiasm for this event. I look forward to being a part of this show and discussing the schedule.”

"The schedule announcement takes us one step closer to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and is the point from where teams start chalking out their final plans," said Dinesh Karthik. "Players in the T20 format have only gotten more skillful over the past five years since the last edition, and I bet we are in for some scintillating performances and nerve-wracking thrillers.”

The groups for the World T20 were already announced earlier. Eight teams will vie for a spot in the Super 12. Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia and Sri Lanka will form Group A while Group B consists of Oman, PNG, Scotland, and Bangladesh. The top two teams from each group will move to the next round.

The Super 12 again comprises of two groups. West Indies, England, Australia, and South Africa will form Group 1 while Group 2 comprises India and Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan.