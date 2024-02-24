Hawk-eye admits DRS gaffe, issues apology to PCB

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rilee Rossouw plays a shot during the eighth match of PSL 9 between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

Hawk-Eye has admitted that it committed a major gaffe during the eighth fixture of Pakistan Super League season 9 and issued a proper explanation on the matter in writing to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

As per a PCB press release, the Hawk-Eye elucidated that an operator error led to the blunder.

"Had processes been followed as expected, this (correct ball tracking data) would have been available only a few seconds after the incorrect data was played on broadcast," Hawk-Eye's explanation to the PCB read.

Notably, Hawk-Eye is the only ICC-approved vendor that offers the entire DRS package (Decision Review System). Hence, there is no alternative option available for cricket boards around the world other than Hawk-Eye.

Shadab Khan, captain of Islamabad United, expressed his frustration with the fiasco and felt that the technical failure cost his side the game.

"I think technology made a mistake. The ball-tracking showed a different delivery, and it was a match-changing moment. These sorts of things should be sorted out properly in such a big tournament. These mistakes should not happen. I bowled four overs here as a legspinner, and I don't think the ball was spinning here. And they showed Agha [Salman]'s delivery hitting outside off stump and spinning away. I don't buy that," Shadab was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Rossouw finished the game for Quetta and helped them earn two crucial points. Rossouw racked up 34 runs off 38 deliveries with the help of three fours and worked his way sensibly towards the target (139) set by Islamabad United.

He aggregated a 62-run stand alongside Sherfane Rutherford, who scored 29 runs off 23 balls, including two fours and a maximum. Rossouw got the team over the line with 10 balls to spare and was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM).

