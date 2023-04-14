KKR vs SRH: Harry Brook smashes 1st century of IPL 2023 in clash against Kolkata Knight Riders

Follow us on Image Source : AP Harry Brook

Harry Brook smashes the first century of IPL 2023 in the Sunrisers Hyderabad game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. In the game played at KKR's home ground, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Brook hit his maiden ton of the tournament. He scored 100 off 55 balls. His innings included 12 fours and 3 sixes, it means 66 runs came just from the boundaries.

Brook who was bagged by his team for Rs 13.25 crore during auction, became the third SRH player to smash a ton after David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Earlier in this season of the tournament, Shikhar Dhawan came the closest to a century when he finished Punjab Kings innings with an unbeaten 99 against SRH.

In his IPL career so far, Brook has scored 129 runs in the 4 matches played. He has an average of 43.00 and a strike rate of 137.23. He has smashed 16 fours and 3 sixes off 94 balls faced so far.

Earlier in the match, KKR won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, SRH registered a total of 228/4 after 20 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Substitutes

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Washington Sundar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya

