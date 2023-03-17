Friday, March 17, 2023
     
  5. Hardik Pandya opens up on Test cricket return, says not even part of one per cent, haven't earned it

Hardik Pandya opens up on Test cricket return, says not even part of one per cent, haven't earned it

Hardik Pandya last played Test cricket in 2018 against England at Southampton. Last time, when Hardik spoke about making a comeback to the Indian Test team, he said that he'll do it when the time is right

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2023 7:45 IST
Hardik Pandya | File Photo
Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya | File Photo

Hardik Pandya has been a different player ever since he made a comeback from a back injury. He parted ways with Mumbai Indians and then led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in the franchise's very first year itself. 

Owing to his recurring back injury, and major World Cups around the corner, Hardik decided to put red-ball cricket in the back seat and focus all his energies on the shorter format of the game. Pandya last played Test cricket in 2018 against England at Southampton. 

Last time, when Hardik spoke about making a comeback to the Indian Test team, he said that he'll do it when the time is right. But before the 1st ODI against Australia in Mumbai, Pandya went into detail as to why he isn't making a comeback anytime soon and essentially ruled himself out of contention for the WTC final. 

Pandya said that he hasn't earned his spot in the Test team and will only make a comeback after going through a grind. "No. I am an ethically very strong person. I haven't done 10 per cent to reach there. I am not even a part of one per cent. So, me coming there and taking someone's place will ethically not go well. If I want to play Test cricket, I'll go through the grind and earn my spot. Hence, for that reason I will not be available for the WTC final or future Test series until I don't feel that I have earned my spot," he said.

Pandya further talked about the much-debated workload management calls by the team, and stated that players have enough security and confidence that they are okay with the decisions taken.  "We have to have faith in our strength and conditioning coaches. I am a guy who trusts his team. These calls of workload, who should play when, who should not play, that is completely on the guys who are professionals and it is their call," Pandya said.

"All these guys are confident that if they miss out on some matches, then they miss out. It's okay. That's the confidence we have. If someone misses out because of workload management, this management has shown confidence and trust in the players. I think that's the reason players who have gone out have come back with a lot of security," he added.

Hardik will be captaining the side in the 1st ODI in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who opted out of the series opener due to personal reasons.

