Happy Birthday Chris Gayle: Here are some of 'Universe Boss' best T20 knocks

Veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. Gayle is known as a T20 phenom, scoring 14261 runs in the format, which is the most ever by any cricketer, at an average of 36.94 and a strike rate of 145.87. His run tally includes 22 centuries and 87 half-centuries. Here are the top 5 knocks of Universe Boss in T20 cricket.

175* (66) vs Pune Warriors in 2013

In the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chris Gayle made a sensational knock of unbeaten 175 off 66 balls against Pune Warriors India. The universe boss single-handedly destroyed the Pune bowling attack and made the highest individual score in the history of IPL.

151* (62) vs Kent in 2015

Kent made a tough target for Somerset on the board by pulling off 227/7. It looked like a tough target to chase but Chris Gayle made it look like a walk in the park, playing a wonderful knock of 151 off 62 balls comprising 10 boundaries and 15 sixes.

146 (69) vs Dhaka Dynamites in 2017

Chris Gayle helped Rangpur Riders to lift their maiden Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) trophy with an unbeaten 146 off 69 balls, leading them to a 57-run win in the final against Dhaka Dynamites. Gayle broke his own record, smashing most sixes in an individual knock with18 sixes, surpassing his previous record of 17 sixes against Pune Warriors India.

117 (57) vs South Africa in 2007

In the first match of the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup against South Africa, Chris Gayle scored one of the finest knocks in the format scoring 117 in 57 deliveries comprising 7 boundaries and 10 maximums helping West Indies to reach 205/6. However, Gibbs and Kemp built a strong partnership to lead Proteas to victory chasing 206 runs in 17.4 overs.

90 (41) vs South Africa in 2015

The Wanderers witnessed one of the most thrilling T20I matches between South Africa and West Indies. The Men in Maroon made history by pulling off the highest run chase in the shortest format. This was made possible by Chris Gayle, scoring 90 off 41 balls.

The Proteas made 231/7 with Faf du Plessis scored his maiden T20 ton but eventually, Gayle storm started and made the target easy for West Indies as The Men in Maroon chased the target successfully with 4 balls remaining.