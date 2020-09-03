Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Happy Birthday Lala: Virat Kohli leads cricket fraternity to wish Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami turned 30 on Thursday and birthday wishes have poured in from all corners of the country for the Indian speedster.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Shami's spell of 5/35 against South Africa in 2019 and wished him a happy birthday. Whereas, India captain Virat Kohli also took to social media to extend birthday wishes to his star pacer. "Happy b'day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke," reads Kohli's tweet.

Happy b'day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke 🤝😃 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Umesh Yadav wrote, "Pace like fire. Janamdin Mubarak @MdShami11. God bless you abundantly."

Pace like 🔥

Janamdin Mubarak @MdShami11. God bless you abundantly.🥳 pic.twitter.com/umerPPYKJN — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) September 3, 2020

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday also wished Shami and wrote: "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @MdShami11! Have a great day and the best year ahead!"

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @MdShami11! 🎉

Have a great day and the best year ahead! 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/95ZpKgqS9z — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) September 3, 2020

Leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav also posted a message for the pacer: "Happy birthday @MdShami11 bhai. Wishing you great health and happiness. May you continue to shine for India."

Happy birthday @MdShami11 bhai. Wishing you great health and happiness. 🎉

May you continue to shine for 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/p7RK3Hv4cJ — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) September 3, 2020

Shami, who will be leading Kings XI Punjab's pace attack in the IPL 2020 in UAE, is an integral part of India's phenomenal pace quartet along with Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker at ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 and 2019. Whether it's his splendid Test spells in England and Australia or a magnificent hat-trick to dismantle Afghanistan in the World Cup 2019, Shami and breakthroughs go hand in hand.

