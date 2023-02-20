Gujarat Titans Schedule For IPL 2023: Here is complete list of opponents, venues, timings and dates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 schedule

Gujarat Titans Schedule For IPL 2023: The defending champions of the Indian Premier League 2023 will kick start their campaign against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Hardik Pandya's side created history when they won their maiden IPL title in their maiden season in 2022 as they outclassed everybody. Before we dive deep into the action, let's take a look at the Titans' complete schedule in IPL 2023.

March 31 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30 PM IST)

April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (7:30 PM IST)

April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30 PM IST)

April 25 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30 PM IST)

May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30 PM IST)

May 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

May 15- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

May 21 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023. ​

When will be the 1000th match of the IPL played?

The 1000th match of the tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on May 6.

Latest Cricket News