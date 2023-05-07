GT vs LSG: Why Gujarat Titans pacer Joshua Little is not playing in clash against Lucknow Super Giants?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Joshua Little misses GT vs LSG game

GT vs LSG: Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants face each other in the 51st match of IPL 2023. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya face each other as captains of their IPL franchises for the first time. While GT are topping the Points table, LSG sit at third spot in the standings.

Lucknow won the toss and opted to bowl first. LSG and GT both made changes to their team. GT have brought in Alzarri Joseph in for Joshua Little in the team.

Why Joshua Little is not playing in GT vs LSG clash?

Joshua Little has been named in Ireland's ODI squad for a three-match series against Bangladesh. The star pacer will head back to his home in Ireland and will be available for his side in the series. GT recently released a statement informing about the Irish pacer's absence from IPL. “We wish Josh the best as he heads back to represent Ireland in the ODIs. He has had a good run in his first Tata Indian Premier League and we look forward to welcoming him back once he finishes the ODI series,” said Gujarat Titans Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki in an official statement.

The same was also stated by GT captain Hardik Pandya at the toss during the game vs LSG. "We wanted to bat anyway. I got what I wanted. It's an emotional day for us, our father would have been proud. This is happening for the first time, so our family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today. We look to express ourselves and not worry about the result. The fear of failure might come in, but we need to play well. One forced change, Little is out as he has to play for Ireland, Alzarri is back in the team.

GT's Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

LSG's Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

