Gautam Gambhir rates Virat Kohli's 'greatest innings' across all three formats

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has pin-pointed one innings from Virat Kohli which, in his own words, is the Indian captain's 'great innings' across all formats.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has played many brilliant innings across all the three formats. Often, it is difficult to pin-point on one innings which stands apart in Kohli's illustrious career. However, former Indian opener and World Cup-winner Gautam Gambhir had no difficulty in selecting the one innings which is, in his own words, Virat Kohli's "greatest innings."

Gambhir rated Kohli's stroke-filled 183-run innings against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup as his greatest innings, saying that the knock came at a time when he wasn't as experienced a cricketer in the international circuit.

India faced a setback on the very second ball of the first over in 330-run chase as Gambhir was dismissed for a duck. However, Virat began on his onslaught as he forged a 133-run partnership with Sachin Tendulkar (52) and a 172-run partnership with Rohit Sharma (68), scoring 183 to steer India to a six-wicket win.

"Virat Kohli has played many unbelievable innings across the three formats, but this (183) is one of his greatest innings from all points of view," Gambhir said on "Best of Asia Cup watch along" show on Star Sports.

"First of all we were chasing 330, then India was 0/1, and then scoring 183 out of the 330 runs, that too against Pakistan, and that time, he was not that experienced too."

In that match, Pakistan had an experienced bowling attack comprising Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Gul, Aizaz Cheema, Saeed Ajmal, Shahid Afridi and Wahab Riaz. Kohli had taken the Pakistani attack to cleaners.

"According to me, I think probably this (183) is one of Virat Kohli’s greatest innings, honestly," Gambhir said.

