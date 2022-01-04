Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • 21 flights have been cancelled so far at Srinagar airport due to poor visibility
  • Delhi: DDMA meeting underway; restrictions may be increased as Covid cases spiral
  • Delhi: AIIMS cancels the remaining part of winter vacation (Jan 5 to 10), asks faculty to join duty 'with immediate effect'
  • BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says he has tested positive for COVID-19
  • DCGI's SEC to meet today to examine Bharat Biotech's application for the use of its intranasal COVID vaccine as a booster shot
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Former Saurashtra player Ambapratasinh Jadeja dies of COVID-19 infection

Former Saurashtra player Ambapratasinh Jadeja dies of COVID-19 infection

"Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association are deeply saddened on the sad demise of Saurashtra’s yesteryears’ cricketer late Shri Ambapratapsinhji Jadeja.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Rajkot Published on: January 04, 2022 11:43 IST
File Photo of Saurashtra Cricket Association logo.
Image Source : TWITTER, @SAUCRICKET

File Photo of Saurashtra Cricket Association logo.

Former Saurashtra cricketer Ambapratasinhji Jadeja died of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said.

He was 69.

"Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association are deeply saddened on the sad demise of Saurashtra’s yesteryears’ cricketer late Shri Ambapratapsinhji Jadeja.

He passed away today early morning at Valsad fighting hard battle against Covid-19," the SCA said in a media statement issued here.

Hailing from Jamnagar, Jadeja was a prominent right-arm medium pacer and right-handed batsman. He played eight Ranji Trophy matches representing Saurashtra.

He was a retired DSP, Gujarat Police.

In a condolence message, former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah said, “Ambapratapsinhji was a remarkable player and I have interacted good cricketing moments with him.

May his noble soul rest in the shelter of the Almighty.”

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News