Former Australia cricketer charged with assaulting police, know details

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater has been charged with assaulting a cop. The 53-year-old was arrested in Noosa Heads, following an alleged domestic violence case. Slater allegedly assaulted a police officer and the latter suffered a cut to his hand.

Slater who has played 74 Tests for Australia and has scored 5312 runs at an average of 42.83, will appear at the Noosa Magistrates Court on the 2nd of May.

“The man is expected to appear before Noosa Magistrates Court on May 2," police told AAP in a statement. “As the matter is domestic violence and medical in nature, for privacy reasons no further information will be provided."

After his debut in 1993, Slater also played 42 ODIs before retiring from major cricket in 2004. He then took up the profession of commentary

