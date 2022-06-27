Eoin Morgan likely to announce international retirement soon

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Morgan is likely to retire from international cricket

England's star player Eoin Morgan is likely to retire from international cricket soon according to reports. He had a career spanning 16 years during which he amassed over 10,000 runs across ODIs and T20Is.

Morgan's current form has been a point of huge concern. The player who revolutionized his country's ODI cricket has been off-coloured lately.

Morgan captained England in the first two ODI games against the Netherlands this month but he was dismissed on back-to-back ducks. He subsequently missed the third game due to a groin niggle.

If Morgan retires then Jos Buttler who has recently broken a series of records will lead the ODI team of England and the upcoming white-ball series against India could be his first assignment.

Morgan made his debut for Ireland in 2006 but then after three years, he switched his alliance to England in 2009.

The elegant left-handed batter, who played in the middle-order, has so far scored 7,701 runs from 248 ODIs, after making his debut against Scotland.

He also featured in 115 T20 matches, amassing 2,458 runs, after making his debut in the format for England against the Netherlands in 2009.

However, Morgan's legacy will be defined by his seven and a-half-year reign as England's limited over captain during which the team rose to the number one position in the world rankings in both ODI and T20 cricket.

Morgan took over ODI captaincy from Alastair Cook in the year 2015. In his seven years of leading the team, the 35-year-old changed the face of England's white-ball game.

Morgan along with then-coach Trevor Bayliss encouraged the players to play a fearless brand of cricket, which eventually led them to win the World Cup in 2019.

His other achievements include leading his side to the final of the T20 2016 World Cup the semi-finals of the 2021 edition of the tournament.

(Inputs from PTI)