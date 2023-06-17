Ashes 2023: Usman Khawaja stands tall, takes Australia within touching distance of England with a ton

Follow us on Image Source : AP Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey

Ashes 2023: Australian opening batter Usman Khawaja stood tall against the English bowling line-up as he smoked his 15th Test hundred to take Australia within touching distance of England at the end of Day 2 in the first Ashes Test. Starting Day 2 unscathed on 14, Australia ended the day on a high note at 311/5. They now trail England by 82 runs and have two well set batters in the middle.

Australia's batters put up a good show against England as the likes of Khawaja, Travis Head and unbeaten Alex Carey scored fifty or fifty-plus scores. For England, their star performers of the day were Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali, both of whom scalped two wickets each. Khawaja and Carey are unbeaten on 126 and 52, respectively.

