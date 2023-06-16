Ashes 2023: Joe Root surpasses Don Bradman and Alastair Cook; sets all-time record with ton vs Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root hit a century in ENG vs AUS 1st Test

Ashes 2023: Former England captain Joe Root on Friday created an all-time record when he smashed a century in the first Test of the Ashes 2023. England and Australia are locking horns against each other in the first Test of the five-match series in Birmingham. The 32-year-old surpassed Legendary batter Sir Don Bradman and his former teammater Alastair Cook with a special ton against the Aussies.

Root smashed his 30th Test hundred and went past Bradman's 29 Test ton feat. He also became the fastest English player to get to 30 tons in the longest format as he set an all-time record for the three lions. Root went past his former captain Cook as he made his 30th century in 240 innings, 4 fewer than Cook took to reach the miletsone.

More to follow...

