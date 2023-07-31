Ashes 2023 5th Test: Stuart Broad finishes it off as England deny Australia dream series win on English soil

Follow us on Image Source : PTI England Cricket Team

Ashes 2023 5th Test: Playing his last match in cricket Stuart Broad powered England to a famous win over Australia in the fifth Test of the high-octane Ashes series at the Oval. England and Australia played a jaw-dropping final day of the fifth Test but the English side raced home by a margin of 49 runs. Even though the Aussies take the Ashes home, a series win on England soil for the first time since 2001 remains a dream for the mighty Test champions.

The final day witnessed heart-stopping action. Australia needed 249 runs to script a win and England were 10 wickets away. But it all came down to the third and final session with rain spoiling the second one. Even though the wickets fell, Alex Carey stayed in the middle, ensuring the Aussies' hopes does not go down. But befittingly, Broad got Carey out caught behind as Jonny Bairstow took a regulation catch behind to wrap Australia's innings for 334.

Woakes, Moeen bring England back

England started the final session with a bang as they wreaked havoc in the Aussie dressing room. Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes led England to push Australia into a big hole as the hosts kept chipping wickets. Australia were only three down when the third session got underway. They were on the course of a win and needed 146 runs more. But the two bowlers started sending shockwaves into the Aussie pavilion before Broad took two wickets at a crucial stage. He took Todd Murphy down before Carey.

Moeen started the cleaning process in the third session as he removed Travis Head before Woakes got the big scalp of Steve Smith. The off-spinner got Mitchell Marsh and Pay Cummins too and the Aussies were pushed to 294/8. Todd Murphy and Alex Carey did not give up as they inflicted hope with a 35-run stand for the 9th wicket. Murphy scored valuable 18 runs, whereas Carey got 28. For his wonderful performances, Woakes was adjudged the Player of the Match and a joint Player of the Series along with Australia's Mitchell Starc. Woakes got four wickets in the final innings and three in the first along with his 36-run knock in the first innings. The Ashes ends 2-2 drawn but Australia take the urn home as they won the series the last time.

Latest Cricket News