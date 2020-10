Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK vs SRH: Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket match online

IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab - Live Stream: Chennai Super Kings will look to bounce back to winning ways when they take on a rejuvenated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. Chennai lost their last to matches - against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals - to slip to the bottom of the table. SRH stand only a position above them having defeated Delhi Capitals in their last game that marked their return to winning ways having lost their first two matches. Chennai have an overwhelming head-to-head-tie against SRH, winning 10 of their 13 matches. Will CSK extend their record with a win on Friday or will SRH manage to crawl up the ladder with a second consecutive win this season?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020:

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 2 (Friday)

When will Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match start?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match being played?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match is being played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match Today?

You can watch Kolkata Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match?

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav

