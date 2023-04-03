CSK vs LSG: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings are all set to play their first game at the home ground after four years. In their opening game of the Indian Premier League, CSK lost to Gujarat Titans 5 wickets. MS Dhoni-led team will want to bounce back in their second match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

​Pitch Report - CSK vs LSG

The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 150. It decreases to 119 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at the MA Chidambaram Stadium favours the bowlers especially the spinners. Spinners have an economy of 6.9, while the pacers bowl at 8 at the venue.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 6 T20I matches played at this venue, 5 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 1 time. The ground is favourable for the team bowling second, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bat first.

MA Chidambaram Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 150

Average 2nd Innings scores: 119

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded - 182/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded - 80/10 (17.5 Ov) by PAKW vs ENGW

Highest score chased - 182/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest score defended - 103/8 (20 Ov) by WIW vs PAKW

Full Squads -

Chennai Super Kings Squad:

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma

Lucknow Super Giants Squad:

KL Rahul (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra

Latest Cricket News